SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,570 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after acquiring an additional 452,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.32.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $164.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

