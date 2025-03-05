SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,459 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2,459.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $308.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

