SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EME opened at $388.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.52 and a 200 day moving average of $450.05. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.48 and a twelve month high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

