STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,296 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

