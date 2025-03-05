Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 4,820,959 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 4,820,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,110,216.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,846,780 shares in the company, valued at $62,377,586.80. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.