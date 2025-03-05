State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

