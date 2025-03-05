State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

