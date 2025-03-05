State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.52 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

SNPS opened at $445.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.77 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.