State of Michigan Retirement System Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

