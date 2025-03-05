State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

