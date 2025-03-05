State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

