Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 18.8% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.