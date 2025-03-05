Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.58. Stellantis shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 4,731,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 176.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

