Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average is $242.52. The company has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

