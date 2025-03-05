Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQV stock opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

