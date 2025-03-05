Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

