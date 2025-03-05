Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

