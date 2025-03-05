Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 785,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,228,000 after buying an additional 64,499 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,076 shares of company stock worth $4,271,496. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $258.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.