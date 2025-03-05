Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 286,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 193,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

