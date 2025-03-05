Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

