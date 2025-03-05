Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 206 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $544.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.64 and its 200 day moving average is $578.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

