Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $9.93 on Wednesday, hitting $221.56. 325,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,592. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average is $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,226 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,590,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

