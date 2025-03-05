StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

