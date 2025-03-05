StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Shares of TRX opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% in the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

