Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.6 million.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

