Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $4.00 to $0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $0.67 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,550,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 488,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

