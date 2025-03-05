Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.17 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17), RTT News reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NOVA stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

