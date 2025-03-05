Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

