SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

