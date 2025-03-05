SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,498 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 40.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

