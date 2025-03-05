Symphony Financial Services Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

