Symphony Financial Services Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 2,251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,369.94. The trade was a 27.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,600 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.67. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

