Symphony Financial Services Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 4.5% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,230,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,202,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PYLD stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

