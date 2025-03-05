Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.