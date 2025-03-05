Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

