Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,416 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,095,000 after buying an additional 671,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 150,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

