Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,361 First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.