Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

