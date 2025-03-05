Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

