Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

