Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 765,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLV opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.