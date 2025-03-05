Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.