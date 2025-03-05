Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Barclays

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $293.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Talen Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TLN opened at $195.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

