Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.27.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $112.53 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.