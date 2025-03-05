TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by Cormark to Hold

Cormark cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 372,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,621. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 224.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 509,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

