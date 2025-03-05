The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $381.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.