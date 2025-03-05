The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,503,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 759.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

