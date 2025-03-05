The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 118,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

TJX stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

