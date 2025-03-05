theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45.

theglobe.com Company Profile

Featured Stories

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

