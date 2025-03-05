Timothy Goyder Acquires 7,000,000 Shares of DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Stock

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder bought 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$553,000.00 ($347,798.74).

DevEx Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DevEx Resources Company Profile

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth element, and platinum group elements. The company was formerly known as Uranium Equities Limited and changed its name to DevEx Resources Limited in November 2017.

